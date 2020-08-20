George amassed 14 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to the Mavericks.

George battled both early foul trouble and shooting woes, ending with a low-range double-double. He was seen icing his shoulder during the press conference, although there has been no word of an injury. The Clippers were blown out early and never really recovered, and the're certainly going to have to lift their game if they want to dispose of this plucky Mavericks outfit.