George amassed 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 overtime loss to the Magic.

George converted just 25 percent of his field-goal attempts Wednesday, but he still scored in double figures once again and came within three rebounds of a double-double. He played 33 minutes during the overtime loss, and it seems as though he's back to a full workload following his seven-game absence.