George amassed 14 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to the Mavericks.

George battled early foul trouble, ending with a low-range double-double. He was seen icing his shoulder during the press conference, although there has been no word of an injury. The Clippers were blown out early and never really recovered and they are certainly going to have to lift their game if they are to dispose of this plucky Mavericks outfit.