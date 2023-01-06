George provided three points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Thursday's 122-91 loss to the Nuggets.

George played through his hamstring concern Thursday, although you wouldn't know it to look at the final boxscore. The Clippers trailed by upwards of 30 points at halftime, meaning the starters were given the rest of the night off. In what was certainly a bold move, head coach Ty Lue made a statement to his openers, obviously hoping to stir something up given their recent form. With George continuing to deal with minor injuries, managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Timberwolves.