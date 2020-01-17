Clippers' Paul George: Joining team on road trip
George (hamstring) will travel with the Clippers on their six-game road trip, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
According to Doc Rivers, George has been taking part in shooting drills during shootaround, but it's not yet clear when he could be cleared for game action. Despite this, it's good news that he's joining the team on the road, as it likely means he'll be back at some point on the trip.
