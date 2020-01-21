George (hamstring) joined the Clippers in Dallas for the team's morning shootaround but remains listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Though George will be sidelined for a sixth straight game Tuesday, his presence with the team offers hope that he'll be able to return at some point during the remaining four contest of the Clippers' road trip. After Tuesday, George's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Atlanta.