Clippers' Paul George: Joins team in Dallas
George (hamstring) was spotted at Tuesday's shootaround, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
George has already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, but this is still good news, as it likely means he'll be back at some point during the road trip. Not including Tuesday, the Clippers have four more contests remaining on the trip, which includes stops in Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Los Angeles.
