George scored 21 points (6-25 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 win over the Kings.

Rough game from three-point range aside, George put together his most well-rounded performance yet as a Clipper, setting season highs in both boards and assists while coming just short of his fourth career triple-double. After a delayed start to the season while he recovered from shoulder surgery, George has played every game in December, and his chemistry with Kawhi Leonard only seems to be growing.

