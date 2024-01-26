George is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto due to a groin injury, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George played through the groin issue during Tuesday's win over the Lakers, and he was left off the initial injury report for Friday. However, he was a late addition after going through the team's morning shootaround, which isn't a good sign. If George is ruled out, Norman Powell and Amir Coffey would be candidates for increased minutes, while James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook would presumably see elevated usage.