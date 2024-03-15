George amassed 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Bulls.

George was as efficient as ever in Thursday's win, with his only miss coming from three-point range as he took a larger role in the offense with James Harden (shoulder) sidelined. George has been shooting well as of late and is averaging 22.7 points on 52.9 percent shooting (including 46.3 percent from three on 7.7 3PA/G), 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 35.7 minutes per game since March 1.