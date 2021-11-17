George logged 34 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Spurs.

George continued his tremendous start to the season, powering the Clippers to yet another victory. He has clearly asserted himself as the alpha on both ends of the floor for a team who many expected to underperform this season. As long as the team remains competitive, George will likely have his name floated around in the MVP conversation. From a fantasy perspective, he is looking like a real steal at this point, given his ADP was right on the turn in standard leagues.