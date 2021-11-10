George registered 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes in a 117-109 victory versus Portland on Tuesday.

George led the Clippers in scoring on a night when three of his teammates exceeded 20 points and all five starters scored in double figures. His well-rounded stat line included team highs of nine rebounds and seven assists. Also of note -- particularly for his fantasy managers -- is that George turned the ball over only three times after averaging a whopping 7.3 turnovers across his previous three contests. George has helped the Clippers to a 6-4 record with robust per-game averages of 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.5 steals.