George accumulated 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-95 win over the Pelicans.

George has led the Clippers in scoring in three of his last five games and has shot 50.0 percent or better in his three straight games. He's scored 20-plus points in nine straight appearances and is averaging 24.8 points on 49.1 percent shooting (including 46.8 percent from three), 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.