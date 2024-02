George closed with 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 win over the Pistons.

George stepped up big time for the Clippers on Saturday, draining two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter when the Pistons were ready to mount a comeback and also leading the team in scoring. George reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Jan. 16.