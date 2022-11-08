George produced 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 119-117 victory versus Cleveland.

George paced Los Angeles in both points and minutes as part of a balanced team attack that included six players scoring in double figures. The Clippers made a big push down the stretch to pull out the win, though George surprisingly wasn't a big part of that -- he scored just three points in the final period and missed a pair of free-throws with under two seconds remaining that could have put the game on ice. Still, George continues to produce -- he's scored at least 26 points in five straight games to push his season average to 25.0 points per contest.