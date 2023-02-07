George chipped in 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 124-116 win over the Nets.

George led all Clippers in scoring during Monday's win, posting a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing one point shy of surpassing the 30-point mark. George has tallied at least 25 points and three threes in two straight games.