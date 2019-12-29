George had 20 points (6-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz.

The Clippers had a slow night offensively Saturday, but George managed to top 20 points after failing to do so over the past three games. The 29-year-old shot just 30.0 percent from the field, but he was still able to lead the Clippers in scoring and record a double-double. George's fantasy value should increase greatly if he is able to bounce back to his average of shooting 43.8 percent from the field this season.