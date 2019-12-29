Clippers' Paul George: Leads scoring charge
George had 20 points (6-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes in Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz.
The Clippers had a slow night offensively Saturday, but George managed to top 20 points after failing to do so over the past three games. The 29-year-old shot just 30.0 percent from the field, but he was still able to lead the Clippers in scoring and record a double-double. George's fantasy value should increase greatly if he is able to bounce back to his average of shooting 43.8 percent from the field this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Struggles from field in win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores season-high 46 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Dominant in return to Indiana•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 27 points Sunday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.