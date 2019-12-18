Play

George compiled 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.

George's totals now look meager compared to his 46-point explosion against the Timberwolves two games ago, but you can still count on George for rock-solid contribution on a nightly basis. His rebound totals suffered a bit ion this contest, but he did add in three steals, which is his best act of thievery since stealing four balls against the Wizards two weeks ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories