Clippers' Paul George: Leads team with 24 points
George compiled 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.
George's totals now look meager compared to his 46-point explosion against the Timberwolves two games ago, but you can still count on George for rock-solid contribution on a nightly basis. His rebound totals suffered a bit ion this contest, but he did add in three steals, which is his best act of thievery since stealing four balls against the Wizards two weeks ago.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores season-high 46 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Dominant in return to Indiana•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 27 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Rough night against Milwaukee•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 25 in win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 31 in blowout•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...