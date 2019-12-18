George compiled 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.

George's totals now look meager compared to his 46-point explosion against the Timberwolves two games ago, but you can still count on George for rock-solid contribution on a nightly basis. His rebound totals suffered a bit ion this contest, but he did add in three steals, which is his best act of thievery since stealing four balls against the Wizards two weeks ago.