George had 25 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 win over the Nuggets.

George had a productive night in a win over the reigning champions, and his performance continues to be a key piece of the Clippers' recent run of success. Although the starting lineup has flailed with Terance Mann at the wing, the combo of George, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are finally looking more comfortable on the floor together after some growing pains. After scoring only six points in the last meeting against the Nuggets five games ago, he improved his total in the rematch against Denver and has averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists since the poor result.