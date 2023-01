George closed with 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 win over the Lakers.

Although LeBron James' monstrous game was the obvious highlight of the matchup, George and Kawhi Leonard propelled the Clippers into an early lead that proved insurmountable. Tuesday was easily George-s best game since returning from injury, and we should expect his numbers to hover around this level moving forward.