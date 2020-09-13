George had 33 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block in Sunday's Game 6 loss to the Nuggets.
It was George's highest-scoring game of the series, but his 33 points weren't enough as the Clippers collapsed in the second half after building a big lead through two-and-a-half quarters.
