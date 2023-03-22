George is expected to undergo an MRI after exiting late in Tuesday's 101-100 loss to the Thunder with a right leg injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

He sustained the injury with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, when his right knee appeared to collide with the Thunder's Luguentz Dort as the two players battled for a rebound. George fell to the floor as a result of the impact of the collision and remained there for several minutes before he left Crypto.com Arena on a cart. The team didn't provide an immediate update on George after the game, but more news on the 32-year-old's health should arrive once the results of the MRI are read. Given how serious the injury appeared to be, George looks doubtful to be available for Thursday's rematch with the Thunder, but fantasy managers in redraft leagues should continue to hold him until a firmer diagnosis of his injury is provided. With another key rotation wing in Norman Powell (shoulder) already sidelined, George's potential absence would pave the way for players like Eric Gordon, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann and Robert Covington to take on expanded roles to varying degrees.