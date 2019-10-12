Clippers' Paul George: Likely out first 10 games
George (shoulder), according to coach Doc Rivers, "is not going to be here for the first 10 [games]," Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
A definitive timetable for George's return from double-shoulder surgery has yet to be announced, but it appears he might be out until Nov. 13 against Houston. Assuming that holds up, Lou Williams may have to carry additional minutes and scoring burden, while Mo Harkless and JaMychal Green could see an uptick in workload as well.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: To be limited to non-contact drills•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Will be limited in camp•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts in on-court work•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Will be sidelined to begin season•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Not cleared for full contact•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Return date still unclear•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.