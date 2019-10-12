George (shoulder), according to coach Doc Rivers, "is not going to be here for the first 10 [games]," Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

A definitive timetable for George's return from double-shoulder surgery has yet to be announced, but it appears he might be out until Nov. 13 against Houston. Assuming that holds up, Lou Williams may have to carry additional minutes and scoring burden, while Mo Harkless and JaMychal Green could see an uptick in workload as well.