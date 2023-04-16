George (knee) is expected to miss the Clippers' entire first-round playoff series against the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though George is said to be progressing from the sprained right knee he suffered March 21, the Clippers aren't counting on him being in position to play at any point in the next week and a half. George made his eighth All-Star appearance this season and averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.6 minutes per game over 56 contests before being shut down with the injury.