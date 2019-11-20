George's teammate, Ivica Zubac, hinted that George and Kawhi Leonard (knee) will start together for the first time Wednesday night against Boston, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After missing the first few weeks of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, George has now appeared in three straight games, but the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for each of those contests, as he's battled soreness in his knee. While Leonard has not yet been officially cleared to play Wednesday night, he was on the court at shootaround, and Zubac's words imply that the team anticipates having him back. "It'll be great," Zubac said. "We're really good with only Kawhi. We're really good with only PG. You put them two together, it's gotta be good. We'll see it tonight. But I'm really excited."