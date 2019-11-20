Clippers' Paul George: Likely to start with Kawhi
George's teammate, Ivica Zubac, hinted that George and Kawhi Leonard (knee) will start together for the first time Wednesday night against Boston, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After missing the first few weeks of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, George has now appeared in three straight games, but the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for each of those contests, as he's battled soreness in his knee. While Leonard has not yet been officially cleared to play Wednesday night, he was on the court at shootaround, and Zubac's words imply that the team anticipates having him back. "It'll be great," Zubac said. "We're really good with only Kawhi. We're really good with only PG. You put them two together, it's gotta be good. We'll see it tonight. But I'm really excited."
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 37 points in 20 minutes•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 33 in season debut•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Set to debut Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Will return later this week•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.