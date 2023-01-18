George ended Tuesday's 120-110 loss to the 76ers with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

As expected, George's minutes were curtailed as he returned to action, but he was surprisingly effective on defense after the long absence. Although his eight rebounds were a great aid to the struggling Clippers, it wasn't enough to upend the Sixers, who enjoyed a 41-point game from Joel Embiid. Once George and Kawhi Leonard are back in sync, the team's fortunes are bound to improve.