George posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 102-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Seeing George and Kawhi Leonard together on the floor is surely a source of delight for Clippers fans. The duo last played together in the 2020-21 playoffs, and injuries have plagued both players since then. George only mustered 31 games last season, so the pressing question facing the Clippers is the overall health of their two marquee players. The preseason opener was definitely an encouraging sign.