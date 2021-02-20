George (toe) played 27 minutes Friday in the Clippers' 116-112 win over the Jazz, tallying 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

George had missed the Clippers' previous seven games with a right bone edema, but he was somewhat surprisingly cleared to play ahead of Friday's matchup against a hot Jazz team that had won nine consecutive contests. Though Kawhi Leonard (29 minutes) led the charge for LA as he returned from a three-game absence of his own with a bruised lower leg, George was effective in a supporting role, albeit with more limited minutes than normal. Assuming he comes out of Friday's contest setback-free, look for George's minutes to move up to the 30-to-35 range Sunday in a big matchup with the Nets.