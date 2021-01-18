George recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-96 win over the Pacers.

The 11 shot attempts were a season low for George, but his efficient showing from the field and the charity stripe was enough for him to reach 20 points for the ninth game in a row. The 30-year-old has meshed better with Kawhi Leonard in his second season in Los Angeles, averaging 24.8 points per game while providing career-best shooting splits across the board (51.0 percent from the field, 92.3 percent from the line, 51 percent from three-point range).