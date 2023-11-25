George recorded 34 points (14-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Pelicans.

The Clippers are still trying to figure out how to best implement the talent on their roster, but the team can almost always depend on George and Kawhi Leonard to deliver. After a tepid outing against Dallas, George has enjoyed an impressive six-game run, averaging 283 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals.