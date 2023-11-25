George recorded 34 points (14-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Pelicans.
The Clippers are still trying to figure out how to best implement the talent on their roster, but the team can almost always depend on George and Kawhi Leonard to deliver. After a tepid outing against Dallas, George has enjoyed an impressive six-game run, averaging 283 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: All-around production in win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Team-high 35 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Team-high seven turnovers in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Perfect from line as top scorer•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Struggles with shot Monday•