George (shoulders) could make his Clippers debut Oct. 13 against the Rockets or Oct. 14 against the Pelicans, Frank Isola of The Athletic reports.

George recently began taking part in 3-on-3 scrimmaging and appears to have responded well to the activity, setting him up for a potential return next week. The Clippers should be able to pinpoint a more definitive date for his return based on what George is able to do in practices the next few days. George's eventual return will likely result in fewer minutes to go around for the likes of JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Patrick Patterson and Rodney McGruder. Meanwhile, Lou Williams could sacrifice some usage while becoming more of a tertiary option on offense behind George and Kawhi Leonard.