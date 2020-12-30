George scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four turnovers during 29 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 win over Minnesota.

George posted modest numbers across the board, playing just 29 minutes once the game got out of control. The forward's five rebounds tied for the team-high total, while his 18 points were the second most on the team.