George racked up 45 points (15-25 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 loss to the Pacers.

George came up just short of leading his team to victory with an impressive all-around performance. He led all scorers with 45 points, including seven made three-pointers, both of which were season highs. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 28 games played this season.