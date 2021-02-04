George recorded 36 points (13-20 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 121-99 win over the Cavaliers.

George was sizzling from long range throughout the night, establishing a new season high in triples and even hitting a buzzer beater to end the third quarter. unstoppable throughout the contest, with one of his threes even being a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. Fantasy managers can continue expect George to pile up the points and three-pointers throughout the season, but he's quietly taken a step forward as a passer in 2020-21. With five or more dimes in six of his last seven games, George is now averaging 5.5 assists per game, 1.4 above his best mark in any season.