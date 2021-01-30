George logged 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 116-90 win against the Magic.

George missed two games due to COVID-19 protocols but made an immediate impact during his first game back. He played only 28 minutes mainly due to the Clippers' dominance throughout their game Friday. But he has provided elite offensive production all season (24.0 PPG and 5.4 APG) and should continue doing so, barring any setbacks.