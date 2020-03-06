Clippers' Paul George: Nears double-double
George racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 win at Houston.
George's scoring figures might have been disappointing, but the compensated a rough shooting night with a strong performance both on the boards and distributing the ball. George hasn't reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six games and seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late with averages of just 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during that six-game stretch.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...