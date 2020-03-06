George racked up 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 win at Houston.

George's scoring figures might have been disappointing, but the compensated a rough shooting night with a strong performance both on the boards and distributing the ball. George hasn't reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six games and seems to be trending in the wrong direction of late with averages of just 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during that six-game stretch.