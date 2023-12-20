George (illness), who's listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, wasn't present during the Clippers' morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

The team may just be giving George extra time to rest before Wednesday night, but his inability to make it to shootaround isn't a great sign. If George is unable to suit up, Russell Westbrook, Amir Coffey and Norman Powell would be candidates for extra minutes, but the offense would still run through James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.