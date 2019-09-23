George is yet to be cleared for full contact, but he's been frequently working out at the Clippers' facility, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While recent evidence via Instagram would imply George is making great progress following dual shoulder surgeries this offseason, the team is yet to provide a timetable, and it's still very much unclear if he's on course to miss any time to begin the regular season. "We don't talk about timetables," president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Monday. "We leave it up to our medical people to determine that." George, who signed with the Clippers as a free agent this summer, has been lifting weights and going through individual drills in recent weeks, and Buha notes that he's even been returning to the facility for late-night workouts with Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams. "He's made great progress," Frank acknowledged. "He works his tail off. He's been terrific. We have a great performance, health and wellness staff. ... We put it in their hands. He works extremely hard. He's extremely excited and motivated. I'm sure you guys have seen some of the stuff that's been posted. He gets after it." Those are encouraging words from Frank, but until the team says otherwise, George should be considered very much questionable for the season-opener on Oct. 22 against the Lakers.