George (knee) is expected to miss the entire first-round series against the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George will likely miss the entire series against the Suns because of his sprained right knee. While his absence for the first few games was already expected, this goes in line with the Clippers' approach of not rushing him back and waiting until he's 100 percent ready to return before bringing in him back into the fold. George has been progressing in the rehabilitation from the injury he suffered on March 21, but all signs point to the Clippers preparing to be without him for the entire series. George made his eighth All-Star appearance this season and averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game during the regular season, so his absence represents a huge blow for the Clippers.