George (groin) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's tilt with Toronto, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Head Coach Tyronn Lue said that George played through a groin issue during Tuesday's win over the Lakers, which prompted some concern regarding PG-13's availability ahead of Friday's game. However, it appears he'll be out there for the first leg of this back-to-back set, so he looks safe to activate in all leagues.