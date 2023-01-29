George has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George had 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes Saturday against the Hawks, and he'll sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday with the knee issue. The 32-year-old seems likely to return to the court Tuesday in Chicago. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is also sitting out, so Norman Powell and Terance Mann will have much heavier offensive roles for the Clippers.