George (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George continues to deal with a nagging injury and is in line to miss a fifth straight game and is without a clear timetable for his potential return. As a result, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann will likely see increased minutes against Houston. George's next chance to play will come Tuesday at home against the 76ers.