George totaled 27 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 44 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Jazz in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

George bounced back from an ugly 4-of-17 shooting performance in Game 1, but his big Game 2 effort was not enough to carry the Clippers to a win. The veteran has scored at least 20 points in each of his nine games this postseason and has tallied six double-doubles -- including five in a row -- but is shooting under 44 percent from the field. He and the Clippers will look to ramp things up a notch as they attempt to overcome an 0-2 deficit in their second-round playoff series.