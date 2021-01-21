George totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks in a victory over the Kings on Wednesday.

George's scoring output fell below 20 points for the first time since the end of December, but he made up for the moderate total with a season-high 12 dimes, tying his career high. The veteran forward also turned the ball over six times, though his all-around output largely minimized the impact of his mistakes. Through 14 games this season, George is thriving with per-game averages of 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He has also made a remarkable 50.5 percent of his 109 attempts from deep.