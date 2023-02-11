George notched 19 points (8-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Bucks.

George really struggled to get in a shooting rhythm early, going just 3-of-11 from the field for seven points in the first half, though he did add six boards and four assists. He chipped in another 12 points in the second half on 5-of-12 shooting, along with five rebounds to notch his sixth double-double of the season. George shot 34.8 percent from the floor in the contest, his lowest shooting percentage since Jan. 5 against the Nuggets and failed to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his last six games.