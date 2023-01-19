George (hamstring) is expected to play in Friday's meeting with the Spurs, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George has missed six of his last seven contests with pain in his right hamstring but has been given the green light for Friday's tilt alongside Kawhi Leonard (injury management). After logging fewer than 15 points in two of his three January appearances, George will look to get back to his December averages of 25.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists over 35.1 minutes per game.