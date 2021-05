George tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

George's performance Sunday snapped a streak of 20-point performances at four. Over his last six games, George has shot under 45 percent four times while not faring much better from beyond the arc, hitting on just 31.8 percent of his triples. On the plus side, George is grabbing 7.3 boards in that span.