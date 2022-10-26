George (illness) holds a questionable designation ahead of Thursday's game versus the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

A report from earlier in the day suggested George will likely play in the game, so his questionable status may lean slightly in the positive direction. Either way, official word on his status should surface on game day. George has averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in three appearances this season.