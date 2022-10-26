George (illness) holds a questionable designation ahead of Thursday's game versus the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
A report from earlier in the day suggested George will likely play in the game, so his questionable status may lean slightly in the positive direction. Either way, official word on his status should surface on game day. George has averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in three appearances this season.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Ruled out with illness•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Rolls for 40 points in narrow win•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Swipes four steals in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Looks good in exhibition•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Won't suit up Friday•