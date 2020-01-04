Clippers' Paul George: Officially out Saturday
George (hamstring) will be held out of Saturday's game against Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
As expected, George will miss Saturday's contest after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's tilt with the Pistons. Considering the star forward is without a firm timetable for return, he can tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Expect Landry Shamet, Lou Williams or Rodney McGruder to take on a starting role in George's absence.
