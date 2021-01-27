George (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Thursday's game against Miami, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

Both George and Kawhi Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) will miss another game Thursday as the Clippers continue their six-game road trip. The Clippers implied earlier in the week that George and/or Leonard could rejoin the team at some point during the road swing, but there's a good chance the pair will also miss Friday's game in Orlando on the second half of the back-to-back set.